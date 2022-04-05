SPARTA — Wayne A. Slotten, 84, of Sparta, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mulder Healthcare Center after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta, Wisconsin. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.

A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Primrose Lutheran Church, Belleville, Wisconsin. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. A luncheon will be held at the church following burial in Primrose West Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church’s Endowment Fund or Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS).

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.