Wayne A. Slotten

SPARTA — Wayne A. Slotten, 84, of Sparta, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mulder Healthcare Center after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta, Wisconsin. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.

A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Primrose Lutheran Church, Belleville, Wisconsin. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. A luncheon will be held at the church following burial in Primrose West Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church’s Endowment Fund or Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS).

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

