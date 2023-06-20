COLFAX—On June 10, 2023, Wayne “Bud” Leith Beckwith of Colfax, town of Wheaton returned to his wife’s side, as he always wanted.

Bud was born October 24, 1943 in Eau Claire, the son of Wayne R. and Ruth (Gaddis) Beckwith. He was married to Colleen (Sullivan) Beckwith on June 1, 1974. They had two children Bridget (John) Jedlicka and Wayne Beckwith (Shannon Tarvin). He leaves behind his amazing grandchildren, Charlotte and Addison Jedlicka. He worked for many years at Uniroyal in Eau Claire. Colleen preceded Bud in death January 2018.

Enlisting in the Red Arrow Division, Army National Guard, Bud was assigned to be a cook; it became his passion, with Colleen cleaning up and bustling around, talking to everyone and doing general damage control on his tasty and messy creations.

For 30 years he served as an umpire, working with youth in the town of Wheaton. Bud was patient in adjusting so many t-ball tees for young athletes and later doing the same for the children of those athletes. He and Colleen dedicated years to the township in various positions, hoping to preserve the character of the community they so cherished. Bud’s love of nature eventually drew him to buy land surrounding Hegmeister Lake in Sawyer County. Countless hours were spent fishing for Largemouth Bass and Northern Pike in the summer and hunting the elusive deer in the winter. For woodcutting in the fall, friends were always welcomed with laughter and abundant food by a roaring campfire. Bud will be greatly missed by his hunting buddies, those athletes that he encouraged, and the neighbors and friends who always supported him.

Bud is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, son and his significant other. He is further survived by his brother Brian Beckwith and sister-in-law, Ruth Beckwith. Their children and grandchildren: Troy Joles, Meghann and Stan Edington (daughter Natalie), Mallorie and Jamie Valleau (daughter Briah).

Colleen’s huge surviving family includes her mother, Ann Sullivan, and her 16 sisters and brothers and their families: Ellen Stary, Sheila (Tom) Wanta, Dessie (Denny) Hartzell, Quintin (Marlene) Sullivan, Kevin (Linda) Sullivan, Tim (Gail) Sullivan, Maureen (Charlie) Hebert, Steve Sullivan, Jim (Mary) Sullivan, Kathy (Rusty) Welke, Dan (Sherry) Sullivan, David (Donna) Sullivan, Shannon (Kevin) Balts, Terry (Traci) Sullivan, Pat (Aimee) Sullivan, Rob Sullivan (Doris Brosnan).

Bud was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wayne and Ruth Beckwith, his father-in-law, Quintin Sullivan, and his brother-in-law, Fred Stary.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Brandon Bertisinger will be officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the funeral home with burial to follow at O’Neil Creek Cemetery, town of Eagle Point. Please join us to share stories about our dad with new and old friends.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.