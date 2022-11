LA CROSSE — Wayne C. Thesing, 41, of La Crosse passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Roth Family Cremation Center. A full obituary can be viewed at www.rothfamilycremation.com.