LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Wayne D. Hermann, 71, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn. He was born January 29, 1952, in La Crosse to Donald and Lucille (Sobek) Hermann.

On September 20, 1980, he married Jane A. Smith. Wayne had worked as a computer programmer for the La Crosse Trane Company and later for Meridian Corp., where he was able to use his creative abilities.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Jane of La Crescent; three children: Nicholas, David (Amanda) and Emily; a sister, Betty (Gerald) Zander; a brother, Robert Hermann; his mother-in-law, Frances (Stuber) Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law: Susan (Peter) Sayner, Julie Smith, James (Elizabeth) Smith, Paul (Linda) Smith, Mark Smith and William (Aileen) Smith, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, James O. Smith and a brother-in-law, Samuel Smith.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and CNAs of Gundersen Health System and Tweeten Care Center for their excellent and kind care of their beloved Wayne.

A private family service will be held, and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.