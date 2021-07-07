TOMAH—Wayne Dennis Amundson, age 86, of Tomah,WI formerly of Pigeon Falls,WI died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah.

Wayne was born on December 30, 1934 in Dallas, WI to Ralph and Esther (Thompson) Amundson. He graduated from the Whitehall High School and was the class valedictorian. After attending the University of Wisconsin at River Falls he served in the United States Army, including a deployment to Germany. He then worked for General Electric in Milwaukee.

Wayne is survived by a brother, Dr. David E. (Sharyn) Amundson of Onalaska, WI; a sister, Yvonne F. Amundson of Woodbury, MN; a sister-in-law, Helen Amundson of Blair; a niece, Rachael (Joe) Sutherland of Denver, CO and a great-nephew, Crew D. Sutherland.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Dean Amundson.

Graveside services and burial will be held at the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Pigeon Falls, WI at a later date.

Cards and memorials (to be donated to Peace Lutheran Church in Pigeon Falls) may be sent to Dr. David E. Amundson, 617 Grove Street, Onalaska, WI, 54650.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.