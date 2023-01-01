ONALASKA — Wayne Erwin Dagendesh, 90, of Onalaska passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by family. There will be a private family funeral and burial. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.
