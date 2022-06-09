HILLSBORO—Wayne H. Stahlkopf, 87, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, died peacefully in his home on June 6, 2022 with his wife and son by his side. He was born on May 22, 1935 to Myrtle and Harold Stahlkopf in Beaver Dam.

Wayne graduated from Juneau High School in 1953 and obtained his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education from UW Stout in 1957. On August 17, 1957, Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Joan Homberger. They both began their teaching careers in La Farge in 1957, he later became Principal.

In 1968 Wayne and Joan adopted their son, Mark and in 1969 their son, Dan was born. Tragically they lost Mark in a car accident in December 1969. Wayne became the Principal in Hillsboro in 1975. It was then sadly, Joan developed cancer and after 21 years of marriage, she passed away on November 25, 1978. In the aftermath of this sad and difficult time, Wayne developed a special friendship with the Elementary Music Teacher, Dorothea “Dory” Anderson. Their friendship led to a beautiful marriage on October 25, 1980 and they were together for 42 years.

In 1994, Wayne took early retirement after 37 years being an educator. Thank You to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Croix Hospice, Wendy Salisbury and Jeff for his many visits. And to the many caring friends, family and former students and teachers who gave Wayne the last couple weeks of his life Joy.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Dory; son, Dan (Tracy); grandsons, Ethan and Will. His very best friend, Neil Kohn; plus, many families and friends he loved.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; son, Mark; Mother and Father, and stepfather, Henry Heuer.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Hillsboro High School at 1:30 p.m. Visitation at the High School will begin at Noon. Following the Funeral, a Celebration of Wayne’s Life will continue with a gathering at the Hillsboro Brewing Company. Interment will be later at the Juneau Cemetery in Juneau, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to “The Stahlkopf Scholarship” or the St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation in Hillsboro.

