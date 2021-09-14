Wayne J. Houser

LA CROSSE—Wayne J. Houser passed into God’s loving arms after his five year battle with Parkinson’s/Dementia on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with his loving family at his side. He was born April 9, 1941 to Harry and Rosadel Houser.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Orlean, of 59 years; his daughters: Julie L. Degen and Jacquelyn M. (David) Dawson; his grandchildren: Brittany and Carissa Degen, Brandon and Ashley Dawson; his siblings: Elaine Houser, Dona Houser and Thomas (Karen) Houser; nephews: Bret Houser and Kyle (Ally) Houser.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Wayne was an honorable and hardworking man. He worked as a technician for Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for 23 years. He loved his sports where he was a hard throwing pitcher for his Logan Rangers. He played softball in Kenosha and La Crosse for many years and made amany lasting friendships. He was a La Crosse Logger fan and rarely missed a game. He also loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

He and Orlean loved to travel and enjoyed Arizona, California, Florida and their wonderful trips with Jack and Betty to Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and Utah.