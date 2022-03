Wayne K. Greene passed peacefully Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Mondovi Homeplace at 68. After graduating from La Crosse Central, he joined the Navy traveling many countries. Later returning to La Crosse, he held several jobs of various skill sets in the area. Wayne loved scale model cars and held a large collection of them. He also loved old movies, especially westerns. Preceded in death by parents, Vilas and Adair Greene (Bakken) and sister, Karen. Services are private family.