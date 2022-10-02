Wayne Karl Skarboszewski, age 96 went home to his Savior on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Wayne Karl was born in Eitzen, Minn., on January 8, 1926, to Fred and Anna (Stegan) Skarboszewski. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Eitzen and was a past church council member.

On January 4, 1944, Wayne Karl enlisted in the United States Navy Seabees and served in the South Pacific during WWII. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he went to work as a heavy equipment operator for a highway construction firm.

On September 5, 1948, he married Carmilla Marie Winchell in Rhinelander, Wis. Born to this union were: Jeffrey Lawrence, Jody Lee, Jay Douglas, Ross Wayne and Karl Ross.

During his career as a heavy equipment operator for various highway construction firms and spent many winters in Rhinelander, Wis., where he was known as “Uncle Bud” by many nieces and nephews. When winter employment opportunities in Rhinelander ended, he went to work for Swift and Company in La Crosse as an “over the road” truck driver. He spent several years driving for Swift before returning to his first love, “dirty work” for various highway construction firms in the La Crosse area.

On November 11, 1967, his beloved wife, Carmilla, passed away.

In the fall of 1968, Wayne Karl went to work driving big truck for U.O.P Norplex Division in La Crosse.

On December 6, 1969, he married Joan Marie Kowalewski at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Joan had four children from a previous marriage and Wayne had four children. On March 31, 1971, their marriage was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Lisa Ann.

Wayne Karl retired in December of 1987 and had time to enjoy his varied pleasures. He enjoyed his church, God’s Creations, his family and friends, his motorcycles, ragtop, wild birds and wild critters, house plants, pets, the Green Bay Packers and people.

Wayne Karl is survived by children: Jeff Kathy) of La Crosse, Jody (Steve Sandlin) of Katy, Texas, Cathy (Mike Kasten) of Houston, Minn., Jay (Vicky) of Tomball, Texas, Andy (Kim) of La Crescent, John (Darcy) of Eitzen, Minn., Karl (Cynthia) of Houston, Texas, Eileen (Terry Meyer) of La Crescent, Minn., and Lisa (Jerry Hohlfeld) of Chaseburg, Wis.; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife Carmilla; his second wife, Joan on January 27, 2021; a son, Ross Wayne; a brother, Lawrence Skarboszewski, and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse with Rev. Andrew Franzo officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Eitzen, Minn. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.