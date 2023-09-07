CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wayne (Mike) Ackley 76, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire after a cardiac arrest.

Mike was born on July 9, 1947, to Clarence and Ardis (Sokup) Ackley in Chippewa Falls. He lived in the Chippewa/Jim Falls/Cadott area his entire life. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1966.

Mike married Jane Yeager on Aug. 17, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Church in Boyd. Together they had one son, Curtis Lee.

He worked at National Presto Industries, farmed for a number of years and retired from American Phoenix in Eau Claire. Upon retirement, he built his special hunting cabin, which he greatly enjoyed until the time of his death, watching deer, turkeys, sandhill cranes, bears and raccoons from the comfort of his recliner.

Mike enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, playing cards with family and friends, his many visits to the St. Croix Casino, his annual trap shoots with family and friends, and traveling the country in his Corvette. He was an avid animal lover as attested to by the menagerie of pets/animals he accumulated since he was a small boy. He enjoyed raising fancy pigeons and showing them at pigeon shows around the state.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jane; one brother, Curtis (Bonnie) Ackley; daughter-in-law, Nicole; grandson Asher; step-grandchildren Tia, Jacen and Camille; special nephew Ron Ackley; and brothers/sisters-in-law, Kathleen Greene, Judy (Steve) Weiland, Tom (Debbie) Yeager, Ken Yeager, Donna (Chris) Elstran, Carolyn (Dennis) Bourget, Daniel (Julie) Yeager and Virginia Yeager (Tim Roshell). He is further survived by many cousins, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Curtis Lee Ackley; parents, Clarence and Ardis (Sokup) Ackley; brother Gary; maternal grandparents, Ed and Margaret Sokup; paternal grandparents, George and Loretta Amundson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, with Pastor Jim Gale officiating. The memorial visitation will be held prior from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A family reception/lunch will be held at the Goetz Town Hall following the services.

Inurnment will be at a later date at the Copp Cemetery in Jim Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred by the family.