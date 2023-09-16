WINONA—Wayne Norton Hanson, 87 of Winona, MN, passed away Thursday morning, September 14, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living, Winona.
Services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, MN. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Cedar Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.