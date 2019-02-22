Wayne Rick Ennis
Wayne “Rick” R. Ennis, 65, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
He was born in Milwaukee, Aug. 20, 1953, to Wayne G. and Patricia A. (nee Earhart) Ennis. Rick was raised in Hubertus, Wis., and attended Germantown High School. On June 20, 1980, he married Jane M. Ehley in Phoenix and they began their family. Rick was the owner/operator of NS Trucking Company. His interests were racing, trucks, camping, motorcycles, classic cars, trips to Florida, hunting, but he especially loved to spend time with his family.
Rick is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Wayne (Katie); granddaughter, Lydia; his mother, Patricia (the late Jim) Alexander; sister, Cheryl (Tom) Tavernia; brother, Lee; father-in-law, Jim (Regina) Ehley; sisters-in-law, Jacki (Huntz) Gonzales, Janice (Robert Carroll) Ehley, Jodi Lange, Nancy (Ted Zink) Ehley, Nadine (Terry Wynn) Serchen and Elaine (Chris) Wolf; brother-in-law, James (Jackey) Ehley; and sister-in-law, Darlene Ennis. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; and mother-in-law, Elli Ehley.
A memorial service for Rick will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, Wis., 53095, with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Please come in casual attire. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.