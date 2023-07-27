JUNEAU, AK—A Memorial Service for Wayne Robert Nicolls who passed away on July 1, 2023 was held at Chapel by the Lake in Juneau, Alaska on July 15, 2023.

He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI in February of 1936 to Chester and Mabel Nicolls, whose family included two daughters, Muriel and Elaine.

Wayne graduated from the Chippewa Falls schools in 1954. He spent two years at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, transferring to the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a degree in Forestry in 1961.

Wayne served in the Army at Fort Hood and McGregor Range Missile Site.

He married Constance (Connie) Nikkola in Ely, MN in 1963.

The couple was blessed with daughters: Heather, Erin, and Gwen and son, David; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren multiplied his joy.

His 36 year Forest Service career began as a student on the Hayward District of the Chequamegon in Wisconsin, on to the Ottawa in Michigan, the Superior in Minnesota and return to Hayward as the District Ranger followed by a return to the Superior. The Shawnee in Illinois was next, then the Chippewa in Minnesota and the Regional Office in Ogden, UT. Washington, DC beckoned next, then back to the Superior and on to the R.O. in Albuquerque, NM prior to his last assignment to the R.O. in Juneau, AK. He was a lifetime member of the Society of American Foresters (SAF) and awarded Fellow.

It was important to find a church home in a Lutheran or Presbyterian congregation wherever we moved, becoming active members and involving the growing family. He shared “the Word” in small southern Illinois churches and serving sourdoughs in the mountains of Utah, forming lasting friendships.

Following his retirement in 1994, Wayne enjoyed regaling visitors with stories of the area for Princess Tours and NorthStar Helicopters. He wrote for local and regional papers. He volunteered with Territorial Sportsmen, Inc. (especially enjoying the salmon derbies and cabin construction) and Alaska Outdoor Council. He was appointed by two governors to the State of Alaska Board of Forestry.

Wayne and a friend were instrumental in restarting the Juneau Gun Club, welcoming new and young members.

Wayne’s interests were many and varied: forester, fisherman, hunter, story-teller, writer, avid reader, gardener, wood worker carver, and cribbage player.

His companions since 1957 were wonderfully trained (for field trial) and loved golden retrievers plus a handful of other dogs.

He developed friendships across the years and the nation and nurtured them, treasuring them as some of his richest blessings. He held a strong Midwest work ethic, was passionate in his opinions and held firmly to his faith in God and beliefs. When asked how he wished to be remembered, he wrote: “I am a forester, always proud to be. I loved my profession 2nd only to God and my family.”

Surviving are wife, Connie; daughter, Heather (Carl Ramseth); grandchildren: Nicholas (Morgan), Olivia (David Repsold), Elizabeth, Nolan, and Joseph; daughter, Erin; daughter, Gwen (Nathan Rivas); grandchildren: Ruby and Alexandra; and son, David; great-grandchildren: Elliot and Lucy Repsold and Fisher Ramseth; brother-in-law, Warren (Cathy) Nikkola; and nephews and nieces and cousins across the U.S.

Wayne’s cremains will be laid to rest in the family plot at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls and other locations dear to his heart.

Memorials in Wayne’s name may be made to SAF-Foresters Fund, the Museum of Forest Service History, the Juneau Gun Club, or Juneau Animal Rescue.