RICHLAND CENTER—Wayne W. Duvel, age 86, of Richland Center passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. He was born in Waukon, Iowa on May 29, 1935, the son of Wesley and Ellen (Vangen) Duvel. On June 18, 1960, he married Mary Jane Dhein. Wayne graduated from Lakeland College and earned his Masters in education at UW-Superior. He worked for 35 years at Racine Unified School District and 3 years previous in Algoma, WI. As a history teacher, Wayne loved anything to do with history, and exploring his neighborhood and family tree. He loved education and helping others learn. He and Mary Jane enjoyed traveling around Europe, Scandinavia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, and China as well as the US and Canada. He especially loved collecting and studying arrowheads and fossils, and spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing and walking. Wayne was a great storyteller, enjoyed writing articles and co-authored a textbook on pre-law. He was a great inspiration and a loving parent and will be missed.