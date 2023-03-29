RURAL ETTRICK—Wayne “Weiner” R. Vehrenkamp, age 71, of rural Ettrick, died on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 14. 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church (Brick building) with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Ettrick.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. in the North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church (Brick building) in rural Ettrick and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.