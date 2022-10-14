Wendell R. Nichols passed away Sept. 30, 2022, in Woodbury, Minnesota. He was born to Ray and Esther Nichols in 1935. He worked on the Nichols farm in Galesville, then for the railroad and then to Alter Steel Company in St. Paul, from which he retired.

He enjoyed working with animals, was always ready for a trip to the state fair or a breakfast at his favorite cafe. He resided in St. Paul and will be remembered for riding his red scooter everywhere. He loved feeding the local critters, and you could always find him with a bag of peanuts or dog biscuits to hand out.

He is survived by a daughter, Doris Ann; brother, Leonard; sister, Ruthann and many nieces and nephews, grandchilren, friends and family in Galesville, and good friends in St. Paul.

Wendell was a hard working man and will be missed by many.

A memorial will take place at Evergreen Cemetary in Galesville at an early summer 2023 date.