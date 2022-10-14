 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wendell R. Nichols

Wendell R. Nichols passed away Sept. 30, 2022, in Woodbury, Minnesota. He was born to Ray and Esther Nichols in 1935. He worked on the Nichols farm in Galesville, then for the railroad and then to Alter Steel Company in St. Paul, from which he retired.

He enjoyed working with animals, was always ready for a trip to the state fair or a breakfast at his favorite cafe. He resided in St. Paul and will be remembered for riding his red scooter everywhere. He loved feeding the local critters, and you could always find him with a bag of peanuts or dog biscuits to hand out.

He is survived by a daughter, Doris Ann; brother, Leonard; sister, Ruthann and many nieces and nephews, grandchilren, friends and family in Galesville, and good friends in St. Paul.

Wendell was a hard working man and will be missed by many.

A memorial will take place at Evergreen Cemetary in Galesville at an early summer 2023 date.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is non-stick cookware bad for your health?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News