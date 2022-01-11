Wesley R. Wolfe

A Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on January 14, 2022, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Pastor Steven Dawson will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday January 15, 2022, at the Estella Union Cemetery in Cornell, WI. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A complete obituary and online condolences can be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.