Wesley R. Wolfe

SPARTA—Wesley R. Wolfe, 66, of Sparta, died on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

A Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on January 14, 2022, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Pastor Steven Dawson will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday January 15, 2022, at the Estella Union Cemetery in Cornell, WI. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A complete obituary and online condolences can be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.

