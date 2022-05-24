CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wilbur F. Boos, 94, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Aggies Country Living in the town of Eagle Point.

Willy was born on April 24, 1928, to the late Anton “Tony” and Rose (Turany) Boos in Chippewa Falls, and graduated from McDonell High School, class of ‘46.

Willy served in the U.S. Navy Seabees and was stationed in California, Hawaii and the Admiralty Islands.

On July 8, 1947, Willy married Eileen Goulet at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

In 1947, he started working at W.S. Darley Co. in Chippewa Falls and continued there until 1994. He became manager of the Chippewa Falls plant in 1967 and held that position until he retired in 1994. He was elected vice president of the corporation in 1986 and the board of directors.

Willy was very active in the community starting with the Jaycees, Catholic War Veterans, Patriotic Council, U.C.T., Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, and Rotary since 1980. He held office in all of them and received many awards. He was president of the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce in 1972 and president of the IDC in 1988 and 1989. He was appointed to the Advisory Board of District 1 Vocational in 1979 and was elected to the Board of Directors for Northwestern Bank in 1980 and served until 2003. He was a lifetime member of St. Charles Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council for many years.

Willy enjoyed playing cards, dancing, repairing anything he could get his hands on, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Willy is survived by his wife, Eileen; one son, Jon (Lynn) Boos of Littleton, CO; four daughters: Kathy (Butch) Dachel, Jacque (Bob) Anderson and Shelly (Dave) Falkner all of Chippewa Falls, and Debbie (Dave) Kochmann of Mahnomen, MN; two sisters: Lucille Korger and Karen (Gerard) Linzmaier both of Chippewa Falls; 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Willy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Wally and Robert Boos; brother-in-law, Joe Korger; and sisters-in-law: Donna Boos and Lorraine Boos.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at the church.

The family would like to thank Sheena and the caregivers at Aggie’s Country Living, along with Moments Hospice for all the loving care they provided for Willy.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

