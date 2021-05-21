TOMAH—Wilda A. (Blaskey) Paulson, age 85, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away on May 11, 2021 at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born February 18, 1936 in the town of Oakdale on the family farm to Joseph and Irene (Prell) Blaskey. Wilda attended Indian Creek grade school and graduated from Tomah High School. She then went on to the La Crosse Business School.
She was united in marriage to Harold Paulson on May 25, 1957 at St. Michael’s, Indian Creek Catholic Church. Wilda spent her career working at the Monroe Finance Company in Tomah until her retirement.
Wilda was a devoted, lifelong member of St. Michael’s, Indian Creek Catholic Church. She felt a great connection to taking care of the church and being involved in the St. Michael PCCW. Following Sunday Mass, she enjoyed getting together for breakfast with her friends and family. She was active in the Oakdale Homemakers Club and other local organizations.
Wilda was a gifted baker, we all loved her treats. She enjoyed feeding the birds all year round, she especially loved keeping bluebirds and hummingbirds fed. Wilda and Harold enjoyed many bus tours across the states especially their trip to Alaska as well as their motorhome travels. Wilda loved watching Nascar and the Packers. Throughout her life, she enjoyed being outdoors and living in the country. More than anything, Wilda loved hearing stories about her family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Missy) Paulson of Endeavor and Linda (Tom) Kiefer of Sun Prairie; grandchildren: Kayla (Eddie) Rivera, Dan (Paige) Bednar, Josh Bednar, Courtney (Mike) Gawel, Logan (friend, Stella) Kiefer, Brenna (Mark) Jaffee, and Luke (friend, Ayzia) Kiefer; seven great grandchildren: Ohtli Kiefer, Savana Bednar, Xander and Azelia Gawel, Abriel and Julius Rivera, and Ivy and Paige Bednar, and two more on the way; sister, Marcella (Frank) Murphy; brothers-in-law: Duane (Carol) Paulson and Kenny (Kathy) Paulson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents, Joe and Irene Blaskey; in-laws: Norman and Margaret Paulson; brother, John Blaskey; sister, Edith (George) Warsaw; brother-in-law, Jim Paulson; and sisters-in-law: Sister Mary Ellen and Norma Paulson.
Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday, May 14, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A Prayer Service will be led by Father Letona at 12:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Michael’’ Catholic Cemetery on Friday. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The prayer service will be live streamed on the Torkelson Funeral Home facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church at Indian Creek.