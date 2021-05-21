TOMAH—Wilda A. (Blaskey) Paulson, age 85, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away on May 11, 2021 at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born February 18, 1936 in the town of Oakdale on the family farm to Joseph and Irene (Prell) Blaskey. Wilda attended Indian Creek grade school and graduated from Tomah High School. She then went on to the La Crosse Business School.

She was united in marriage to Harold Paulson on May 25, 1957 at St. Michael’s, Indian Creek Catholic Church. Wilda spent her career working at the Monroe Finance Company in Tomah until her retirement.

Wilda was a devoted, lifelong member of St. Michael’s, Indian Creek Catholic Church. She felt a great connection to taking care of the church and being involved in the St. Michael PCCW. Following Sunday Mass, she enjoyed getting together for breakfast with her friends and family. She was active in the Oakdale Homemakers Club and other local organizations.