ETTRICK — Willard A. Johnson, 93, of Ettrick died Monday July 1, 2019, in the Grand View Care Center in Blair. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Ettrick. Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen will officiate. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.
