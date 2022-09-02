Willard "Bill" A. Stoewsand

TOMAH - Willard "Bill" A. Stoewsand, 73 of Tomah, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born on October 26, 1948 to Willard F. and Shirley (Werle) Stoewsand in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Steinmetz College Prep High School in Chicago. After high school, Willard went on to trade school obtaining a certificate as an Electrician working for the union. After marrying Dawn Conley Stoewsand in 1993, they moved to Warrens, WI where they raised their five children.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing on the lake he lived on and hunting in his back woods. He was a very talented taxidermist, after taking up the hobby and soon owned and operated Artworks Taxidermy for many years out of his home. His work can be seen throughout businesses in the Tomah area.

He had a huge passion for hockey and loved the Chicago Blackhawks. He played the sport as a child and lived for watching his children and grandchildren play as well. He was their biggest fan. He could always be heard cheering from the stands. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Bill was a very dedicated and loving father and grandfather. He was a gentle and kind man. Always willing to help anybody.

He is survived by his former wife of 29 years, Dawn Stoewsand; children: Jill Stoewsand, April Sullivan, Samantha Stoewsand, Amanda Stoewsand and Willard "Billy" Stoewsand; grandchildren: Miles, Haley, Landen, Liam, Natalie and Sydney; great-grandchildren: Cooper and an unborn great-granddaughter. He further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. 11:00 AM at Queen of Apostles Parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tomah. Monsignor Kunz officiated. Burial held in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation on Monday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held following the graveside committal service at the Break Room, 1123 Superior Ave., Tomah.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com