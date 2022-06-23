Willard E. Gaedy
RIDGEWAY - Willard E. Gaedy, age 77, of Ridgeway, MN, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be held at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, MN, on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 5:30 PM until 8 PM, and again at the church on Monday, June 27, 2022, from noon until the funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will be in Bush Cemetery.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.