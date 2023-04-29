HAYWARD — William A. “Bill” Carlson, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence in Hayward, Wis. He was born on February 9, 1945 in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the son of Alfred and Mavis (Cayo) Carlson. He was united in marriage to Sallie L. Nelson on March 9, 1963.

Bill was born and raised in the Chippewa Falls area, where he attended Notre Dame Grammar School. He moved his family to Hayward in 1977.

He retired as an Operating Engineer and Superintendent after twenty years of servicing the Round Lake Township greater area. He enjoyed spending winters in Alamo, Texas, with family and good friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sallie Carlson of Hayward; his children: Todd (Karen) Carlson, Scott (Deanna) Carlson, and Kelli (Terry) Coen, all of Hayward, Wis.; his grandchildren: Anton, Nathaniel, Heather (Matt) Gavin, Bailey, and Amy; his great-grandchildren: Carter, Sophie and Stella; his brother, Rick (Karen) Carlson of Altoona, Wis.; his brother-in-law, John Swietzer of Eau Claire, Wis.; his sisters-in-law: Shelly Carlson of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Bonnie Thornbauar of Mission Viejo, Calif.; his dear friends: Tom and Carol Clifford, Randy and Janice Snyder, and Mark and Marge Kelsey; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Swietzer, and his brother, Thomas Carlson.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W. County Highway B in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the hour of the service. Interment will be held privately.

None