William A. Stuckey

LA CROSSE, Wis. — William "Bill" A. Stuckey, 77, of La Crosse died on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse. He was born in Grafton, Nebraska, on May 29, 1944, to Donald and Norma (Barnes) Stuckey. He married Janet Soller in La Crosse on December 8, 1978.

Bill enjoyed playing golf, watching thoroughbred races, the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Cornhusker. He retired from owning Vick's Bar and Hotel after 45 years.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; sister, Jean Stuckey; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tom (Kathy) Soller, Joyce (Peter) Boysen, Joann (Bill) Klaus, and Steven (Julie) Soller; cousins: Allan, Kevin, Jim, and David (Barb) Stuckey; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sylvester and Carmen Soller; and brother-in-law, William (Mary Beth) Soller.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in Farmer and Son Funeral Home, 242 N. 10th Street, Geneva, Neb. A Graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. in Grafton Cemetery, Neb. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held in La Crosse at a later date.

