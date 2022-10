LA CROSSE — William B. Bandell, 80, of La Crosse died on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church, 1326 N. Salem Road, in La Crosse with Pastor Daniel Habegger officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.