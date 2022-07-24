HOLMEN — William Bill Heinz, 73, of Holmen, Wis., passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen, Fr Jim Weighner will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A celebration of life will be held following the service at Celebrations in La Crosse from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.