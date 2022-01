William “Bill” Howard Blankenhorn died peacefully in his home on December 16, 2021, two days after his 53rd birthday, with his wife by his side. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of services with a luncheon to follow.