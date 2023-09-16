MILLCREEK, IN—William “Bill” J. Armour, 62, of Mill Creek, IN, unexpectedly passed away on September 12, 2023. Bill was born in Eau Claire, WI on July 30, 1961, to Myron Armour and Harriet (Sheffer) Armour. On September 19, 1998, in La Porte, he married Shelley L. Swanson.

Bill is survived by his wife, Shelley; sister, Roberta (Steve Rundio) Armour Rundio of Tomah, WI; brothers, Robert (Barb) Armour and Richard (Gail) Armour, all of Tomah; brothers-in-law, Ray Swanson of La Porte, Dan (Lacy) Swanson of Indianapolis, and Matt (Tosha) Swanson of Wabash; niece, Karlie Huey of Bloomington, MN; nephew, Seth Armour of Tomah; niece, Kirsten Armour of Tomah; several greats; as well as dearest family friends, Sue and Ross Schoff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Harriet; mother-in-law, Sherry Siddall; fathers-in-law, Barry Siddall and Danny Swanson; brother-in-law, Doug Swanson; nephew, Chase Swanson; and beloved beagle, Winston Joseph.

Bill worked in the grocery business for many years. Outside of work, he enjoyed working on his Camaro, hanging out with his brothers in the garage, riding his motorcycle, and watching his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He was a hard working, good and honest man, who took his responsibility to his family very seriously, and always went above and beyond. Bill’s love was immeasurable.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Ronald Brauer officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Cremation will take place following the service.

Memorial donations may be made in Bill and Winston Joseph’s honor to the Jane Bernard Animal Adoption Center, 2855 West State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350.

