TOMAH—William “Bill” J. Bailey, age 81, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Tomah VA Medical Center. Bill was born on June 11, 1942 to William and Vera (Schmasow) Bailey. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1967 until 1970 during the Vietnam War and was an active member of the Tomah VFW Post 1382, as well as the Tomah American Legion Post 201. He and his brother John were able to go on the Freedom Honor Flight in September of 2022 together, an experience and memory they both treasured and will never forget. Bill worked at the Tomah School District in maintenance for many years before going to work at Fort McCoy where he spent 25 years as a plumber.

He is survived by his brother, John Bailey of New Lisbon, WI, sisters, Mary (Dave) Corlette of Wauwatosa, WI, and Margaret Bradbury of St. Charles, Missouri; along with two sisters-in-law, Doris Bailey of Sussex, WI, and Regina Bailey of Hales Corners, WI, and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vera Bailey; sisters and brothers, Bernice (Gaylord) Finnigan, Bernard (Francis) Bailey, Bernadine (Robert) Sonnenberg, Alvera (Lawrence) Honel, Earl (Shirley) Bailey, Arnold Bailey, Dorothy (Jerry) Struck, Donald Bailey, and Leroy Bailey; sister-in-law, Aleda Bailey; and a brother-in-law, Robert Bradbury.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.