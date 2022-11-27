William “Bill” J. Juen, age 63, of Appleton passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Mary Ann (Techmer) and the late Jerry Juen on April 1, 1959. After high school, Bill went on to college at UW-La Crosse to obtain two bachelor's degrees, one in accounting and the other in computer science. On March 12, 1983, he married Cheryl Storey in La Crosse. He worked for Thrivent Financial for over 30 years in various positions, the latest was compensation analyst. Bill loved hunting and fishing with his family and lifelong friends. He enjoyed bowling and also cooking, either on his grill or smoker for family and friends. Bill was a past president of the Appleton Soccer Club and was a soccer coach for many years while his kids were younger. He was also a member of the Toastmasters and the finance committee at Mount Olive. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family the most and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.