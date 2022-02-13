MOUND PRAIRIE — William (Bill) Jay Lynch, 79, Mound Prairie, MN, completed his earthly journey surrounded by his loving family on February 10, 2022. Dad was born “200% Irish” on April 1, 1942, to Hugh and Esther (Eglinton) Lynch. He was raised on the family farm in Mound Prairie with his six siblings.

He began his education at the Mound Prairie Schoolhouse and went on to graduate from St Peter’s Catholic School in Hokah, MN, in 1960. After graduation, Dad worked at American Motors in Kenosha, WI, for a few years but realized his heart belonged to the family farm. Dad was drafted into the US Army in 1964, served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged from active duty, returning home March 7, 1966.

In 1967, Dad met our mom, Anne Klimesh, at Toppy’s Bar in Hokah when they were both attendants in a mutual friends’ wedding. Dad and Mom were married at St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville, IA on September 7, 1968. They chose to build their life on Dad’s family farm, which they still call home today. They were blessed with us five Irish-Bohemian children who he instilled with his values of a tireless work ethic, respect, humbleness, determination, optimism, faith in God, love of family and a good Irish sense of humor.

Dad’s true passion was farming with red tractors. He and his brother, Bud had neighboring farms and Dad was honored to farm next to him and nephew, Brian, “helping each other out.” Dad also enjoyed coon hunting (season high of 103), deer hunting, fishing, visiting, playing cards and taking trips “around the Prairie”—all with family and friends.

Dad is survived by our mom, Anne; and us five children: Laurie (Chris) Hammell, Matt Lynch, Lynn (Brent) Stampka, Shannon (Mark) Conniff and Mike (Liz) Lynch. Dad’s Legacy continues on thru his 15 grandchildren: Tyler, Aaron, Colin, Madasen, Dakota, Dustin, Danica, Delana, Amber, Kaitlin, Tanner, Caleb, Pearl, Annabelle, Esther; a very special God Daughter, Kathy Mertes; and a Ukrainian Grandson, Ivan Baranenko;—all who Dad thought the world of. Dad is further survived by his brother, Charlie Lynch; special cousin, Pete Kuhlmann; in-laws: Jack Senn, Art Lee, Bob Klimesh, Theresa (Chuck) Humphrey, Marilyn Klimesh, Mary Klimesh; several cousins and a gaggle of nieces and nephews.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents: Hugh & Esther Lynch; parents-in-law: Alvin & Sidonia Klimesh; siblings and in-laws: Phyllis (Dick) Barghini, Bud (Marian) Lynch, Faye (Joe) Hauswirth, Gail (Bill) Lee, Mary Lynch, Robyn Lynch, Elaine Klimesh, John Klimesh and Jim Klimesh.

Family and friends may call at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home in La Crescent, MN, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah, MN, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Msgr Thomas Melvin will officiate. Mass will be followed by “a trip around the Prairie” and burial with full military honors at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hokah, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St Peter’s Catholic Church and School in Hokah, MN.

We love you, Dad! And by the way, Dad was Irish! Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.