William “Bill” L. Welch

ELROY—William “Bill” L. Welch, age 70, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was born September 13, 1951, to LeRoy and Doris “Louise” (Rixey) Welch at the Fort George G. Meade Military Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Iwanowicz of Camp Douglas, WI; and Erica Voigt of Wolf Point, Montana; his grandchildren: Matthew Iwanowicz, Bryant Welch, Beth Voigt, and Emma Voigt; his sister, Cheryl Frantz of Tomah; brother, Ronald (Mary) Welch; along with three nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Doris “Louise” Welch; infant sister, Sherynn Welch; infant brother, LeRoy L. Welch, Jr.; son-in-law, Todd Voigt; and his brother-in-law, Daniel Frantz.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.