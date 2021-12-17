 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William "Bill" L. Welch

William "Bill" L. Welch

William “Bill” L. Welch

ELROY—William “Bill” L. Welch, age 70, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was born September 13, 1951, to LeRoy and Doris “Louise” (Rixey) Welch at the Fort George G. Meade Military Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Iwanowicz of Camp Douglas, WI; and Erica Voigt of Wolf Point, Montana; his grandchildren: Matthew Iwanowicz, Bryant Welch, Beth Voigt, and Emma Voigt; his sister, Cheryl Frantz of Tomah; brother, Ronald (Mary) Welch; along with three nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Doris “Louise” Welch; infant sister, Sherynn Welch; infant brother, LeRoy L. Welch, Jr.; son-in-law, Todd Voigt; and his brother-in-law, Daniel Frantz.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Using sleep to boost your immunity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News