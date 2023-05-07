WINONA — William “Bill” Malin, 69, of Winona, Minn., passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1972 and then from UW-Madison with a Degree in Engineering.

For many years he was the city civil engineer for Winona and then moved north to become the Chisago, Minn., county civil engineer.

He is survived by his brothers, Ed, Dan; sisters, Jeanette (Lance) Wilson, Mary (Bob) Ustby, Vickie (Dave) Kloss, and also 12 loving nieces and nephews.

Bill (Chilly) had many friends: Squeak, Lumpy, JT, Chub, Big Bill, Klink, and Burgy who he also considered his family.

He was a true Badger and Packer fan to the dismay of his Winona neighbors. His love for traveling took him many times out West and to Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Greg and Rosemary Malin; sister, Jan Orsborn and niece, Allison Orsborn.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Msgr. Del Malin will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Mayo Health System of La Crosse Oncology Department.