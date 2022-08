We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, William (Bill) Noffke.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Stoddard Park Shelter B.

The complete obituary can be read, and online condolences may be offered on the funeral home’s website: http://jandtfredrickson.com/.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements.