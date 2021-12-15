William “Bill” Seiter

With sadness, we announce the passing of Bill on December 10, 2021. William “Bill” Seiter was born on November 15, 1945 in Oceanside, California to William and Lucille Seiter. The family moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin when he was six years old.

Bill graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. He immediately went into active duty with the United States Navy serving on a ship in the Mediterranean Sea and waters near Cuba. It was when he returned to La Crosse that he met his wife, Sally Spiegler. They were able to celebrate 53 years of marriage in March. Together they had three children: Bill, Nick and Jane.

Bill was an engineer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad for 37 years. In his spare time he was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to go fishing and hunting. He enjoyed fishing in Canada, an Alaskan caribou hunt, and annual hunting trips to South Dakota and Wyoming with his boys. Although his health was in decline, he enjoyed a final antelope hunt in Wyoming this fall.

As much as he enjoyed his hunting and fishing excursions, Bill was happiest at home. He loved Sally and Jane’s good cooking and baking and would often be found giving his grandchildren rides on a sled behind his ATV or watching the history channel with a cat on his lap. In the summer, Bill and Sally spent time on the water in their pontoon with their dog Milo; in the winter they vacationed annually in Mexico. He will be missed by all.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sally; his children: Bill (Melissa), Nick (Melanie), and Jane (Jon) Erickson; grandchildren: Hans, James (April), Tessa (Tanner), Ryan, Nora, William, and Matthew; great-grandson, Billy; step-mom, Jean; brothers: Rob, Jay, Layne; and sister, Lizann.

A private celebration of life and family burial will be held in Bill’s honor. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.