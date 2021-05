COTTAGE GROVE, MN—William “Bill” Spencer, age 79, of Cottage Grove, MN formerly of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Gathering of family and friends 5-7 PM, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org).

Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home 651-459-2483 (www.kokfuneral.com).