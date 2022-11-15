William “Bill” Thalacker, 86, Dunn County, passed away in his sleep on the morning of Oct. 20, 2022. He spent his last days in the company of his children and their families.

The self-professed “best lookin’ guy in town,” Bill was a quick wit and always ready with a joke. He was a very social person and loved to spend his days drinking coffee at the kitchen table while visiting with friends and family, going to the casino and thrift shopping. He prided himself on being a good neighbor and was blessed with many good neighbors.

Bill was born Dec. 19, 1935, was baptized in ‘39 and confirmed in 1950. He joined the military June 23, 1954, and served with the 11th Airborne Division and the 320th Airborne Field Artillery Battalion until his discharge on April 6, 1959.

He married Patricia Kolpien on May 17, 1960, and was with her until her death in 1994. Together they raised seven children; Rick, Chuck, William “Buck,” Steve, Julie, Tom (Ida), Billie Jo (Nick).

Bill is survived by five of his children; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his brother Jake; and his Heckels family.

He would like to send his love and thanks to Dr. Durkee and his staff at Pine Grove and ProMedica.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes, there will be a small, private service. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be directed through www.chippewavalleycremation.com.