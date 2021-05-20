William (Bll) Walker, Jr.

William (Bill) Walker, Jr., age 73, of Viroqua and formerly of Marinette died of a preexisting medical condition on the afternoon of Monday, May 17, 2021. He was enjoying a typical spring day in Viroqua, baking bread (likely for friends) and preparing begonias, hydrangeas and bleeding hearts for planting. Bill lived an eventful, challenging, generous, beautiful life, which will be more completely shared in a later notice. In the coming months there will be a celebration of his life and memory, reflective of his wishes and desires.