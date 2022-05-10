William C. Jameson

He was known for his joyous laugh and passion for the outdoors. An Eagle Scout and avid skier since his youth, his real home has always been in the majestic mountains of Colorado. He loved the silence and beauty of the mountains, often spending his weekends taking in their grandeur. Bill came to La Crosse with Gateway foods and had an accomplished career in the food and horticulture industries. During his time in La Crosse you would often find him boating the Mississippi river or preparing for the latest marathon. He is missed by all who loved him.