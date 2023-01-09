William Charles Anderson died Jan. 6, 2023, eight days before his 93rd birthday.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1930, to William M & Alice (Orfgen) Anderson. Bill, or Buddy as he was called, went to grade school at the Midway School. He went to high school first in Downing, Wisconsin, then transferred and graduated from Boyceville. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corp. that same year. He was stationed in California in the San Francisco area the last two years of his enlistment. He married Audrey Utphall in March of 1951. Bill and Audrey returned to the Boyceville area in 1952, where they raised their four sons.

Bill was on the Boyceville School Board for 20 years serving as a member, treasurer and board president. He also served on the County School Committee and CESA 5 board of control as member and president. Bill had also served on the Trinity church board and the Town of Tiffany board. He was also a member and served on the board of the Dunn County Farm Bureau.

Bill worked a dairy farm and raised registered Holsteins. He had a record of 56 milking head with a herd average of 16,819 lbs., 4.0 test and 667 lbs. butterfat. Bill retired from farming in May 1991. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, travel and playing cards with friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and eldest son, William (Andy); his brother, Stan Mary and Eunice; his brother-in-law, Delbert Utphall. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; and sons: Bradford (Lynette), Robert (Brenda), Richard; his grandson, Cody (Kayla); and great-grandsons: Braxton and Rhett. Also his sister-in-law, Lavonne and Peter Bodette and Paula Utphall; as well as grandchildren: Deric Wolf (April), Lindsay Wolf and Tanner Davis; and many nieces and nephews.