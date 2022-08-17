GOODYEAR, AZ—William David Krohn, age 59 of Goodyear, AZ died December 10, 2019, in Goodyear, AZ. He was born August 25, 1960, in Madison, WI to William E. and L. Suzanne Krohn. Bill grew up in Madison, WI and Palatine, IL where he attended Palatine High School. Extremely gifted, Bill went on to a very successful business career. Though not formally trained, he was brilliant and comfortable making big decisions. He was a pioneer and an innovator in the e-commerce industry specializing in car sales. He was the Vice President of ADP Dealer Services where he developed Auto Connect. He also served as the President and General Manager of Cars.com.

Bill is survived by his brother, Jeffrey D. Krohn; his dear friend, Bridgette Horn; and his loyal, best friend, Clyde, his dog. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven D. Krohn; his mother, L. Suzanne Krohn; and his father, William Eugene Krohn.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Stafford Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Craig Peach will officiate with burial in the Woodstock Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Stafford Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.