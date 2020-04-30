× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — William Douglas Stetter, 66, of Sheboygan Falls returned home to his Heavenly Father Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Willie was born June 22, 1953, in La Crosse, to Larry and Ruth (Senn) Stetter. He was a graduate of Aquinas High School.

On Oct. 25, 1980, Willie married Joan Schwass in Des Plaines, Ill. Willie was employed at Aurora, as a nuclear medicine technologist until his retirement in 2012.

He was a member of Unity Church of Sheboygan. Willie enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, reading and listening to the Packers and Brewers on the radio. He loved to watch the sun rise and set and admire the moon. But most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandkids. Willie will be remembered for his caring and loving nature toward others.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan Stetter; three daughters, Erin (Jeff) Olson, Jessica (Brad) Westrick and Lindsay (Stuart) Malingowski; five grandchildren, Maddox, Brady, Emilee, Everett and Jude; brother, Jerry (Darlene) Stetter; three sisters-in-law, Sue (Jerry) Severson, Sue Stetter and Ann Stetter; and many other extended family members.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Ruth; and three brothers, Gene, John and Joe.