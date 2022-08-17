VIROQUA—William Eugene Krohn was born on November 20, 1932 in Viroqua, WI and died on President’s Day, February 21, 2022 in Avondale, AZ. Bill, as he liked to be called, was 89 years old and passed peacefully from health complications due to COVID-19 and dementia. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Krohn and daughter-in-law, Monica Luciano of Alexandria, VA; Kathren (Mueller) Krohn of Palatine, IL, his daughter-in-law and widow of his son, Steven; and his brother, David Krohn and his wife, Elsie of Sandy, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents: William Albert and Theressa (Hestetune) Krohn; his wife, Suzanne (Hoskins); his sons: William David and Steven Douglas; and his brother, Donald Krohn.

Bill was raised in Viroqua and graduated from Viroqua High School in June of 1950. He attended Luther College and graduated in June of 1954. On July 7, 1954, Bill joined the U.S. Army and served as Administrative Assistant to Assistant Division Commander, HQ, 4th Infantry Division, Brigadier General Raymond Bell in Frankfurt, Germany until his honorable discharge on June 23, 1956. Upon his return to the United States, Bill started his career as a corporate executive at Dun & Bradstreet in Milwaukee and then went on to the position of Insurance Company Examiner with the Wisconsin Department of Insurance. During this time, Bill met Suzanne, and they were married on February 6, 1960. They were married for 57 years and had three sons.

Bill’s career continued to prosper in the field of insurance with the Fortune National Life Insurance Co. in Madison, WI. With a few mergers, moves, and advancements, Bill and his family settled in Palatine, IL in 1965 where he and Suzanne lived for 37 years. After 34 years of service and becoming the Executive Vice President of Administration with the USLIFE Credit Life Insurance Co., Bill retired.

From 1996 to 2002, Bill and Suzanne spent their winters in Peoria, AZ. In the fall of 2002, they became permanent Arizona residents in the Westbrook Village of Peoria where they enjoyed golfing, bowling, euchre and bridge, and visits from their friends and family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Stafford Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Craig Peach will officiate with burial in the Woodstock Cemetery where Military Graveside rites will be conducted by the Local Veterans Military Memorial Honors Unit. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Stafford Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in honor of Bill to the Alzheimer’s Association at the following website: www.alz.org and, or the ALS Association at the following website: www.donate.als.org. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.