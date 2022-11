LA CROSSE — William F. Ogden, 75, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.couleecremation.com.