BLACK RIVER FALLS/GALESVILLE — William “Bill” Finch, 70, of Black River Falls and a native of Galesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Marshfield Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Margarette; and a daughter, Kelly of La Crosse. His is also survived by two brothers, Ernest of Cedar Raids, Iowa, and Mark of Las Vegas; two sisters, Marguerite of Milwaukee and Amanda of Salt Lake City. He is predeceased by a daughter, Courtney.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, with visitation at 10 a.m. The Rev. John Ashland will be officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

