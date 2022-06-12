 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GENOA — William G. Pedretti, 86, of Genoa, Wis., passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa. Father Daniel Sedlacek will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For a complete obituary and to give online condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

