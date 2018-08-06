WESTBY — William G. Stern, 100, died at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 75 years, Lorna L. (Wenzel) Stern; also by parents, Joseph and Rose Stern of Milwaukee; and a brother, Robert. He is survived by a son, Richard (Sawyer) Stern of Santa Claus, Ind.; a daughter, Laurie (Robert) Stern Erickson of Westby; and a grandson, Adam Erickson.
Prior to moving to Westby in 2008, the Sterns lived in suburban Chicago, where William worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for 38 years, prior to retirement in 1978. A private funeral will be held. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.