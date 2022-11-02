William Gerald Smythe, known to all as Bill, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born April 2, 1940, in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents Norman and Helen (Kaminski) Smythe. The second of four Smythe children, he attended school in South St. Paul and the University of Minnesota where he majored in education.

Bill was a high school biology teacher for a short time and also taught outside of the classroom as a Boy Scout leader. He devoted much of his time to forestry on his farm in De Soto, performing timber stand improvement and planting walnuts for future harvests. For many years he volunteered his time weekly to build homes with Habitat for Humanity, where he shared his skills with others and made many special relationships.

He was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and had undying love and support for his family, friends, and loved ones. No matter the trials he was there for them loving, supporting, and caring.

Bill is survived by his children: Misha and Nicholas; siblings: Norman, Michael, and Christine; his in-laws; cousins; nieces; nephews; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Becky Hinkley and their son, Ross.

