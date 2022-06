ARCADIA — William H. Borchert, 83, of Arcadia, formerly of Onalaska, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, La Crosse. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, 821 West Lincoln St., Arcadia. Burial will be in the Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery, Arcadia. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family with arrangements.